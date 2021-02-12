A NEWPORT man has been remanded into custody in relation to burglaries in Newport.

The 36-year-old appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court, charged with three counts of burglaries of a dwelling, and one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

The burglaries took place between Monday and Tuesday February 8 and 9 in Merriott Place, Raglan Court and Albert Avenue. The attempted burglary took place in Albert Avenue.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday March 11.