A NEWPORT man has been remanded into custody in relation to burglaries in Newport.
The 36-year-old appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court, charged with three counts of burglaries of a dwelling, and one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal.
The burglaries took place between Monday and Tuesday February 8 and 9 in Merriott Place, Raglan Court and Albert Avenue. The attempted burglary took place in Albert Avenue.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday March 11.