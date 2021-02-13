A NEWPORT healthcare support worker is among 242 named frontline health and care workers in the UK known to have died from coronavirus since March last year.

The true number is known to be higher, but some have yet to be named publicly.

Here we pay respects to those in Wales who have lost their lives.

Julius Sana, healthcare support worker

Julius Sana

Julius Sana was working at a private hospital in Newport that cares for people with neurodegenerative diseases. He fell ill with Covid-19 and died on April 26 at the age of 40.

Alan Haigh, emergency medical technician

Alan Haigh

Alan Haigh had given 22 years’ service for the Welsh Ambulance Service. He died on February 9, just a few months after the birth of his first grandchild.

Mr Haigh, 59, is survived by his wife Sian, sons Ryan and Colin, and 17-week-old granddaughter Lucy.

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Colleagues describe Alan as a ‘full of life’ character who loved to chat. He was a Manchester United fan and a car enthusiast, as well as a pillar of his community who organised quiz events at his local village hall.”

Andrew Woolhouse, hospital porter

Andrew Woolhouse

Andrew Woolhouse was a porter at University Hospital Llandough (UHL) in Penarth and was described as “devoted” to his wife Marianne and daughters.

Len Richards, chief executive of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said of the 55-year-old: “He often went the extra mile for our patients and will be missed profoundly by everyone at Cardiff and Vale UHB.”

Helen Mills, healthcare support worker

Helen Mills

Helen Mills worked at the minor injury unit at Neath Port Talbot. The 56-year-old was described by her colleagues as kind and caring, with a dry sense of humour.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Although her loss has brought great sadness to us, the memories of Helen will never be forgotten. We will always be grateful for the significant contribution she made, and for the rays of happiness, she brought to both fellow staff and patients.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Chris, daughters Kaylie and Kate and her grandchildren, at this difficult time.”

Mark Simons, health care assistant

Mr Simons worked at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Rhondda Cynon Taf. He died on November 10.

Unite Wales described him as “an extremely active and influential” representative, who was “tenacious and committed” and always did his best for the workers he represented.

Allan Macalalad, theatre assistant

Allan Macalalad

Mr Macalalad, 44, lived with his wife Elsie, a nurse, and son Justin in Cardiff. He had worked as a theatre assistant treating eye disorders for two years and was described as a “perfect gentleman” and “a loyal team player”.

A carpenter by trade, he had moved from the Philippines to Cardiff. He died on Tuesday, May 26 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dominga David, nurse

Dominga David

Mother-of-one Ms David, a 62-year-old nurse from Penarth who had been at University Hospital Llandough since 2004 and was described as an “exceptionally hard worker and a respectful, kind and compassionate person”.

She died on Tuesday, May 26. She leaves behind a son called Renzie.

Liz Spooner, nurse

Liz Spooner

Liz Spooner, 62, had worked at Singleton Hospital in Swansea, South Wales, for more than four decades before she died on May 18 after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday her death was said to have left a “massive hole” at the hospital.

Lalaine Lopez Pesario, care home worker

Lalaine Lopez Pesario was a care worker at Mumbles Nursing Home who died on May 3 with Covid-19.

“Always smiling and laughing, she was a breath of fresh air. She will be dearly loved by the staff and the residents. We will miss her terribly,” Yolanda Jones, director of Mumbles Nursing Home, said, according to ITV.

Sharon Scanlon, care worker

Sharon Scanlon

The “dedicated, hard-working” 58-year-old, a member of Powys County Council’s adult social care team for four years, died of suspected Covid-19 on April 23. From Brecon, she was married and had two grown-up children and a granddaughter.

Sharon Bamford, care assistant

Sharon Bamford was described as a “warm” and “caring” healthcare assistant who worked on the haematology/oncology ward at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

Her death on April 21 follows that of her husband Malcolm, who also died after contracting Covid-19. Their son, Christian, was admitted to hospital with the virus but has since been discharged.

Gerallt Davies, paramedic

Gerallt Davies

On April 20, the 51-year-old, from Swansea, became the first paramedic in Wales to die after contacting coronavirus. He had worked for the Welsh Ambulance Service for 26 years.

Jenelyn Carter, healthcare assistant

Ms Carter worked on the admissions ward at Morriston Hospital and was well-loved by all her colleagues and patients, Swansea Bay University Health Board said.

Linnette Cruz, dental nurse

Linnette Cruz

The 51-year-old senior head nurse at the Brynteg dental practice in Sketty died on April 14 having been admitted with Covid-19 in March, according to NHS Wales.

Brynteg practice owner Nik Patel said: “She brought love, light and joy to everyone around her and will be sadly missed by all.”

Leilani Medel, nurse

Leilani Medel

Mrs Medel, who worked as an agency nurse in South Wales, was described as a “wonderful and caring person”. Her employer, Cardiff-based Hoop Recruitment, said: “The nursing profession has lost a warm-natured and beautiful nurse who cared for so many vulnerable people during her nursing career.”

Gareth Roberts, nurse

The death of the “extremely popular” Mr Roberts, who came out of retirement in 2015 having worked since the 1980s, was confirmed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board on April 11.

Donna Campbell, healthcare support worker

Donna Campbell

Described by colleagues as “beautiful and kind-hearted”, the healthcare support worker from the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff died at the University Hospital of Wales on April 10.