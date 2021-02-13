BIKE crime in Gwent has halved over the past year.

The latest police crime figures show that bicycle crime halved year-on-year in Gwent, while other parts of the UK saw bike crime shoot up by as much as 80 per cent.

Bicycle theft fell by nearly 10 per cent across the country from 2019 to 2020 according to the latest figures.

The biggest drops were during the first lockdown, with April 2020 recording a 39.5 per cent fall (down from 6690 to 4050 crimes reported) year-on-year, followed by March – down 30.5 per cent (6340 to 4410).

The easing of lockdown restrictions led to a small resurgence in bicycle crime, with September recording a near 10 per cent year-on-year rise in reported thefts - a likely combination of soaring bicycle sales and a greater number of opportunities for thieves.

Those most likely to have their bicycles pinched were cyclists in Cambridgeshire, reporting on average 3.9 crimes per 1000 residents, London reported 3.3 crimes and Thames Valley 2.1 – the same areas that topped the bicycle theft hotspots in 2019.

Bicycle owners in Dyfed-Powys reported 0.2 crimes per 1000 residents, while those in Staffordshire and Devon and Cornwall were also at less risk of losing their rides in 2020, with just 0.3 bike thefts per 1,000 residents.

Gwent, Wiltshire and Suffolk bicycle crime halved year-on-year in July 2020, while in West Mercia (Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire) and Kent those figures were reversed.

Northumbria’s bicycle crime rate shot up by almost 80 per cent over the same period.

There is good news long-term with bicycle theft currently at low levels, the most recorded crimes were in August 2013 followed by July 2017 and July 2013 – the only months when bicycle theft reports passed 10,000 since May 2013 when monthly figures first became available.

The data compares reported bicycle thefts from more than 40 police forces in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Responding to the latest figures, Greg Wilson founder of bicycle insurance pioneers Quotezone.co.uk says: “With the nation in lockdown you would expect bicycle crime to be non-existent, not just down by 10 per cent but the surge in cycling over the last 12 months has been quite unprecedented, with a 78 per cent rise in cycling reported during the course of the first lockdown.

“As the country cautiously prepares to emerge from lockdown, there’s a possibility the number of bicycle thefts might rise sharply, given the increase in bikes available to opportunistic thieves.

"So bike safety and comprehensive insurance will be important - especially since a large percentage are new owners and perhaps unaware of what’s available to protect themselves and their bicycle.

“From professional cyclists to enthusiasts and from commuters to families just wanting socially distanced leisure time – the range of individual insurance needs is extensive.

