NEWPORT'S Kingsway is almost unrecognisable in this vintage photograph that is featured in a new book called A Transport Journey in Colour by Martin Jenkins and Kevin McCormack.
The full-colour book is packed with street scene pictures from across the British Isles all of which were taken between 1949 and 1969.
The picture shows a 1963 Plaxton-bodied Leyland Leopard PSU3/£R belonging to Black & White Motorways of Cheltenham.
The picture shows Kingsway running alongside the former GWR Moderator Sidings on the line from Pontypool and Blaenavon, which are all now long gone.
The location of the picture is between Corn Street and Friars Walk Shopping Centre and is now totally unrecognisable,
If you are interested in old vehicles, particularly buses and cars, then this is the book for you.
It is published by Pen and Sword and is priced £25.
The information in the picture caption in the book was from Chris Orchard/Online Transport Archive.