A DRUG dealer who was responsible for transporting and supplying thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in Gwent is behind bars.

Dean Travers, 40, of Malpas Road, Newport, acted as a “middleman” in trafficking multi-kilo quantities.

His partner in crime Gareth Shellard, 41, of Ribble Walk, Bettws, Newport, was handed a suspended jail sentence for his junior role in their enterprise.

Prosecutor James Evans said: “Police found evidence of a telephone conversation Travers was having with a dealer further up the chain.

“They were talking about quantities worth £27,500.”

Travers had been involved as a courier in the delivery of 14kg of cannabis in under a month, Cardiff Crown Court heard

Mr Evans added how officers had seized a “very expensive” Moncler jacket during a raid on the defendant’s home.

Judge Michael Fitton QC was told how Shellard played a lesser part than his co-defendant.

Mr Evans said: “He was more involved in selling smaller amounts of cannabis and specialised in edible cannabis such as cakes and biscuits.

“There was a menu and photographs of cakes decorated with a cannabis logo on top.”

Travers pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply cannabis.

Both defendants admitted possessing the class B drug with intent to supply.

The offences were committed between January 1, 2020 and May 22, 2020.

Travers had four convictions for four offences.

Shellard had six convictions for 23 offences.

Neither defendant had previous convictions for drug trafficking.

Scott Bowen, representing Travers, said his client had not been living a lavish lifestyle as a result of his crimes: “He wasn’t driving a sports car or wearing a Rolex watch.

“The defendant was living out of the back of his car.”

His barrister asked the court to take into account his early guilty pleas and added he was assessed as presenting a “low risk of reoffending”.

Ioan Bebb, mitigating for Shellard, who works as a professional driver delivering cars, told the court: “The defendant has a supportive family who want him to get back on the straight and narrow.”

His lawyer said Shellard had made the “foolish decision to turn to drug dealing” during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Judge Fitton told Travers: “You were involved in dealing substantial amounts of cannabis.

“The text messages alone refer to 14kg.

“You acted as a middleman in transporting and distributing multi-kilo quantities of the drug.”

Travers was jailed for two years.

Shellard was sent to prison for 10 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Both defendants are set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on July 1.