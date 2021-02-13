IT'S Valentine's Day this weekend and it's safe to say celebrations with your loved one will be a little diffrent this year.

With the nation currently enduring a third national lockdown, couples will have to swap a fancy restaurant meal for a night at home.

However, a range of UK supermarkets will be releasing a special dine-at-home experience meaning you won't have to cut back on the romance.

Here is a round-up of the deals on offer, including prices, release dates and online availability, from Tesco, M&S and more.

Tesco

Price: £15

Available from February 8 in Extra stores and online, and February 10 in Express stores.

Tesco is offering a choice of a starter, main, side, a vegetable accompaniment and dessert which all feed two, as well as a full-sized bottle of Tesco Finest Prosecco, wine, or non-alcoholic alternative.

Flavoursome starters include the Tesco Finest Salmon and Watercress Tart and Tesco Finest Antipasti Platter, whilst the popular plant-based Wicked Kitchen Crispy Garlic Mushrooms have been brought back for another year.

Sainsbury's

Price: £20

Available from selected larger stores and online for delivery from February 10-14.

Sainsbury's Love in Lockdown meal deal offers three courses for two people, plus a side and a bottle of wine or chocolates.

Starters include Taste the Difference Scallop Gratin, while tempting mains include Taste the Difference Sirloin Steaks with Heart Butter, with a vegan option of the juicy Plant Pioneers Vegan Steaks.

M&S

Price: £20

Available in store from February 10-14.

Customers can enjoy a starter, main and side along with dessert, fizz/wine and a box of chocolates.

New options this year include Best Ever Prawn Cocktail, Love Linguine, Plant Kitchen Heart Churros with Chocolate Sauce, and Conte Priuli Prosecco Rose.

Morrisons

Price: £15

Available online and in-store from February 10-14.

The Best Dine in for Two meal deal offers a three-course dining experience at home, including starters, mains, two sides, desserts and wine – and there’s a full vegan option.

There are plenty of new products in the mix including a vegan chorizo palmier, salmon portions with honey and fennel butter, and salted caramel and chocolate profiteroles.

Co-op

Price: £15

Available in store from February 10-16 inclusive. The £15 deal will also be available online in selected postcodes.

Co-op's new Valentine’s Day offer includes a starter, main, side and dessert from Co-op’s premium Irresistible range, as well as a bottle of wine or fizz. There will be lots of choice too as along with favourites such as 100 per cent British premium steak, Co-op will offer vegan courses for the first time.

Iceland

Price: From £6

Available online and in-store from February 2.

Offers include two for £6 on Luxury range steak; customers can choose either a Luxury sirloin or Aberdeen Angus rump each, along with steak cut chips and onion rings for £8.

Also available is the Big Daddy Fillet of Beef (Chateaubriand with Peppercorn Sauce) for £8; shoppers can add Iceland Dauphinoise Potatoes (£2, 450g) and Kumala Cape Classic Red Wine (£5.25, 75cl) for a truly tasty evening.

Waitrose

Price: £20

Available online and in-store February 10-15.

The menu includes a starter, a main, two sides and a dessert, plus the choice of a bottle of wine (including fizz) or a box of chocolates.

Delicious options include a rack of British grass- and forage-fed lamb with roasted garlic and rosemary butter, as well as Heston Blumenthal’s latest sweet creation: Espresso Martini Chocolate Tortes.

ASDA

Price: £15

Available in ASDA stores and online, subject to availability, from February 4-24.

The deal includes a choice of starter, main, two sides, dessert and new for 2021, you can choose from a drink or a Thornton’s box of chocolates to complete the meal.

On offer are dishes such as breaded Camembert with cranberry and port dip, steaks with pink peppercorn butter served and creamy potato dauphinoise, with the melting reveal chocolate dome a mouth-watering dessert option.