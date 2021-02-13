THIS fantastic picture shows two young Newport lads performing at a carol concert back in 1965.
It was shared by Pete Harris, who is pictured on the right aged 16.
He is one of the 8,800 members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group.
Mr Harris said: "This photo was taken in December 1965 at the Newport youth carol concert at a church hall on Stow Hill, possibly St Mary's. It appeared in the South Wales Argus.
"It shows me age 16, on the right, alongside my old mate Brinley Cox, with whom I am still in touch after all these years. Brin still lives in the Newport area, whereas I have lived in Southampton since the 70s. Brin tells me we performed Bob Dylan's "Blowing in the Wind"."
The image above shows two cyclists crossing Town Bridge in the centre of Newport and was posted to the WGUIN group on Facebook by Julie Lang.
In the background you can see Newport Cenotaph at Clarence Place. We would love to know what year this picture is from.
