A PEDESTRIAN has died after an accident on the M4 in the early hours of this morning.
South Wales Police are investigating the incident, which took place between junction 34 for Miskin and junction 35 for Pencoed.
A 34-year-old man, who has not been named, died after a collision with "a number of vehicles" at around 5.45am.
His family are being supported by specialist officers.
The M4 remains closed between junction 33 (Cardiff West/A4232) and junction 35 (Pencoed) and drivers have been asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.
South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses, or drivers who have dashcam footage from the time of the incident, to come forward.
Sergeant Huw O’Connell, of the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is vitally important that anyone who was travelling between junction 34-35 on the M4 between 5.35am and 5.50am this morning in either direction and have seen anything, however insignificant, make contact with us.
“We would especially like to hear from anyone who travelled in the area and may have dash camera footage.”
Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to call 101 or email publicservicecentre@south-wales.pnn.police.uk and quote occurrence 2100051765
