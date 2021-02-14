A FORMER estate agents office in Cwmbran town centre could be converted into an adult gaming centre under plans submitted to Torfaen County Borough Council.

Plans have been lodged to open the gaming centre at the former Roberts and Co office in Gwent Square, which is currently empty.

The applicant wants to relocate its business, which is also in the shopping centre, to the office.

Under the plans, the business would open from 9am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Between six and eight staff are expected to be employed, including three or four full-time.

Currently the gaming centre only employs one full-time member of staff and one or two part-time, due to the size of its site in the indoor market and the “limited opening hours”, a planning statement says.

“Clearly there will be a significant benefit in terms of employment if the proposal is approved,” the statement continues.

The plans would not result in an increase of similar facilities as the business would relocate and close its current site, according to the application.

Another amusement arcade is located within the shopping centre, but it has a bingo licence rather than an adult gaming centre one, it is said.

“The applicant currently operates the only adult gaming centre in the area and this is located within the indoor market,” the planning statement says.

“The business will immediately relocate to number nine (Gwent Square) if this planning application is approved. Consequently, the proposal will not increase the number of facilities in the area.”

The plans would see an internal partition added at the entrance door to obscure views into the gaming centre.

The windows will also be enclosed with a slat wall and posters advertising the business will be displayed.

Existing signage at the office will also be updated under the plans which will be assessed by Torfaen council.