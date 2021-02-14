WITH Valentine's Day being celebrated by loved-up couples this weekend, single Brits will be turning to online dating platforms to speak to new poeple amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

Romance fraud - which referes to fraudsters using online dating platforms to scam people out of money - is on the rise, according to new research from UK Finance.

UK Finance revealed that new figures suggest there was a 20 per cent increase in bank transfer fraud linked to romance scams between January and November 2020, compared to the previous year.

The total value of these scams has risen 12 per cent, to £18.5 million, and the average loss per victim reported to UK Finance members was £7,850.

‘Criminals are using clever tactics to exploit people’

Katy Worobec, Managing Director of Economic Crime at UK Finance, said: “With the rising use of online dating service users during lockdown, criminals are using clever tactics to exploit people who think they’ve met their perfect partner online.

“Romance scams can leave customers out of love and out of pocket, but there are steps people can take to keep themselves or their family and friends safe - both on and offline. People can help their loved ones spot the signs of a scam, particularly as romance scammers can be very convincing by forming an emotional attachment with their victims.

“The banking and finance industry is working hard to protect customers from fraud, but everyone should remain vigilant to the risks of romance scams. If you suspect you’ve been the victim of a scam, please contact your bank as soon as possible.”

Signs someone might be involved in a romance scam

Action Fraud says that these are the signs that a friend or family member might be involved in a romance scam:

They might be very secretive about their relationship, or provide excuses for why their partner has not video called them, or met with them in person - they might become hostile or angry, and withdraw from the conversation when you ask any questions about their partner

They may express very strong emotions and commitment to someone they have only just met

They have sent, or are planning to send, money to someone they have not met face to face - they may take out loans or withdraw from their pension to send money

How to stay safe

Action Fraud issues the following advice on how to stay safe:

Be suspicious of any requests for money from someone you have never met in person, particularly if you have only met online recently

Speak to your family and friends for advice

Profile photos may not be genuine, so do your research first - you can perform a reverse image search on a search engine to find photos that have been taken from somewhere, or someone, else

It’s important that no matter how long you’ve been speaking to someone online for, or how much you think you trust them, if you haven’t met them in person, you should not:

Send them money

Allow them access to your bank account

Transfer money on their behalf

Take out a loan for them

Provide copies of your personal documents such as passports or driving licenses

Invest your own money on their behalf or advice

Purchase and send them the codes on gift cards from places like Amazon

Agree to receive and/or send parcels on their behalf

What to do if you think you’re a victim of a scam

Action Fraud says: “If you think you have been a victim of a romance scam, do not feel ashamed or embarrassed - you are not alone.”

You should contact your bank immediately, and also report the scam to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040, or via the Action Fraud website.

Those living in Scotland can report the scam to Police Scotland by calling 101.