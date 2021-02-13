WELSH rugby fans can have their memories of Principality Stadium immortalised at the venue.

Principality Building Society, the main sponsors of the Principality Stadium (formerly the Millennium Stadium), is running a competition to find Welsh rugby fans’ best memories and unique stories from more than 20 years of games at the stadium.

A panel of judges - including Welsh rugby star Shane Williams - will choose up to 12 of their favourite stories, with the competition coinciding with the Guinness Six Nations.

The winners will have their own personal sign fixed to a seat at Principality Stadium, meaning their stories live on and can be enjoyed by fans (when the doors are re-opened).

Winners will also be invited to watch a match - when allowed - to relive those special moments.

The longest-standing member of the BBC National Chorus of Wales, and life-long rugby fan, Jeff Davies, has shared his story.

Jeff Davies has already shared his story (Picture: Principality Building Society)

Mr Davies (above) said: “I have so many wonderful memories of being in the stands, but my favourite must be the day myself and the choir were unexpectedly given spare tickets to stay and watch a crucial match against France.

“After singing on the pitch, we took our seats and as the game heated up, we did what came naturally. We sang.

"As we did, the melodies rippled through the crowd until the whole stadium was alive with Hymns and Arias.

"You could feel it in the hairs on the back of your neck. One thing’s for certain, I helped carry the boys over the line that day, clinching the win 14 -13!”

Last year, Principality Stadium was transformed into a Nightingale hospital to help support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. The stadium has been handed back to Welsh rugby, but current restrictions mean the seats will remain empty during the Six Nations tournament.

The competition is open until midnight on February 28. To find out more, or enter your standout story, visit www.principality.co.uk/everyseat

Welsh rugby international Shane Williams MBE has shown their support for the campaign by sharing their own memories of the stadium.

“1999 was a big year for Welsh rugby. We were hosting the Rugby World Cup," he said.

"I remember so vividly going to Principality Stadium, or Millennium Stadium as it then was, for the very first time.

"When I stepped inside, something fell into place. I knew right then and there that I had to play on that pitch, and I would move heaven and earth to get there. The rest, as they say, is history.”