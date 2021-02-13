A FIFTH of new coronavirus cases in Wales were recorded in Gwent, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

A further 400 cases have been confirmed across Wales today, including 80 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

The cases recorded are as follows: Newport, 27; Torfaen, 23; Caerphilly, 17; Blaenau Gwent, 10; and Monmouthshire, 3.

22 deaths were recorded in Saturday's figures, one of which was in Gwent.

The total number of confirmed deaths since the pandemic began is now 5,106 throughout Wales, with 923 of these in Gwent.

The Wales-wide rolling seven day case rate has now dropped below 100 - now standing at 98.7 for the week leading up to February 8.

Two areas of Gwent - Torfaen and Newport - have case rates above the Wales average, 114.9 and 100.2 respectively.

Torfaen's case rate is the fifth highest in Wales, while Newport's is ninth.

The case rate for Blaenau Gwent has fallen to 93 per 100,000, while the figure for Caerphilly has also decreased slightly.

Monmouthshire's case rate of 65.5 per 100,000 is the third lowest in Wales, and almost puts it below the threshold used in the autumn - 50 per 100,000 - for areas going into lockdown.

Ceredigion (33) and Pembrokeshire (46.9) have the lowest case rates in Wales, while Wrexham (186.9) has the highest.

12,932 tests were carried out over the 24 hours covered by Saturday's figures, with 7.1 per cent of these returning a positive result.

More than 33,500 people received their first vaccine dose in Wales in the period covered by today's figures, meaning 749,445 people have now received their first jab. 4,224 people have also received their second dose.

Here are where the new cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 56

Flintshire: 31

Neath Port Talbot: 31

Vale of Glamorgan: 30

Newport: 27

Torfaen: 23

Carmarthenshire: 21

Swansea: 21

Wrexham: 21

Caerphilly: 17

Conwy: 15

Anglesey: 14

Powys: 12

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 12

Gwynedd: 11

Blaenau Gwent: 10

Bridgend: 10

Denbighshire: 10

Merthyr Tydfil: 5

Pembrokeshire: 4

Monmouthshire: 3

Ceredigion: 3

Unknown location: 3

Outside of Wales: 10