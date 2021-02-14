TWO men were remanded in custody after being charged with cocaine and heroin trafficking offences.
Mark Drew, 31, of Coldra Road, Newport, and Andrew Graham, 31, of Barry Walk, Rogerstone, Newport, appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
The pair are accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.
Drew also faces charges of conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis.
It is claimed the alleged offences took place between February 1, 2020 and May 1, 2020.
Drew and Graham are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on March 3.
