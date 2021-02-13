WALES travel to Edinburgh looking to make it two wins from two in the 2021 Six Nations.
Wayne Pivac's side opened the championship with a 21-16 win over Ireland in Cardiff, while this afternoon's hosts Scotland beat England 11-6 last Saturday.
Dragons duo Aaron Wainwright and Nick Tompkins have been called into the Wales XV.
Elliot Dee and Leon Brown are on the bench along with Rodney Parade-bound lock Will Rowlands.
With the pandemic meaning the game will be played behind closed doors, and with pubs unable to open and show the game, this is how you can watch along from home.
When does the match kick off?
Kick off at Murrayfield will be at 4.45pm.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on BBC1 and S4C. Coverage for both channels starts at 4pm.