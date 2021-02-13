THE A4042 has been closed between Pontypool and Abergavenny after a crash.
The road has been closed in both directions at the Llanellen Bridge.
Drivers have been advised to find an alternative route.
Gwent Police spokesperson said: "The A4042 from Hardwick to Llanellen at Llanellen bridge is closed due to a road traffic collision.
"Please find an alternative route during this closure."