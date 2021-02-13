THE A4042 has been closed between Pontypool and Abergavenny after a crash.

The road has been closed in both directions at the Llanellen Bridge.

Drivers have been advised to find an alternative route.

READ MORE:

Gwent Police spokesperson said: "The A4042 from Hardwick to Llanellen at Llanellen bridge is closed due to a road traffic collision.

"Please find an alternative route during this closure."