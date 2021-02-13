GWENT Police have urged youngsters to take care after receiving reports of children playing on frozen bodies of water.
In Caerphilly, officers have received "a number of calls" about children riding bikes on the frozen moat at Caerphilly Castle.
And in Blaenau Gwent, residents have reported children playing on the frozen ponds near Blaina.
A weather warning for snow and ice is in place for areas of Gwent until 10pm tonight (Saturday), with temperatures in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent only beginning to rise above freezing in the latter stages of Sunday morning.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We have had a number of calls this afternoon regarding children riding their bicycles on the moat of Caerphilly Castle as it is frozen over.
"This is very dangerous and could result in serious injury."
The Blaenau Gwent Officers Twitter account also tweeted: "We have received two calls in the last 24 hours regarding youths playing on iced ponds in Blaina.
"Please help us educate these young people on how dangerous this is."