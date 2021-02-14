THE ancient tradition of the Mari Lwyd still thrives in Chepstow - even though the coronavirus restrictions have put the brakes on celebrations for the time being.
The winter tradition involves the Mari, or decorated horses skull, being carried from house to house or pub by a group of performers.
After singing, dancing and banter the Mari is allowed inside for food and drink and the inhabitants are blessed with a happy new year. Here's a look back at some fun from the past.
