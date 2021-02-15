Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.



Ryfel Annwn Bentley was born on December 26, 2020 at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. She is the first child of Katie Bentley, of Brynmawr.

Welcome to Molly-mae Betty Norman, who was born on December 30, 2020, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 8lb 8oz. Her parents are Leanne Norman and Richard Phillips, of Aberbargoed, and her siblings are Jake, 14, Brooke 12, Dylan, seven, Ava, six, and Myla, four.

Rainbow baby Olivia Grace Parker was born nine days early on January 3, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1oz. Mum and dad are Paige Davies and Daniel Parker, of Blackwood, and her big brother is Tyler Parker, aged seven.

Emilia Vivienne Rayner arrived 11 days late on December 9, 2020, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. She is the first child of Laura Chicken and James Rayner, of Caerleon.

Ellis James Dafydd Smith was welcomed into the world on October 16, 2020, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 8lbs 9ozs. His parents are Eleanor Jenkins and Lee Smith, of Llanfoist, and his big sister is Esme Smith, aged two. Eleanor said: "Ellis is our rainbow baby after a loss last year. He arrived after a four-day long induction. The staff were amazing during and after his birth. We were very grateful for his safe arrival into this crazy world."

Hello to Jasper James Vant who was born on January 11, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 4oz. Mum and dad are Louise and Damien Vant, of Blackwood, and his big brother is Elijah, aged three.

Grayson Edward Barry arrived on October 9, 2020, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, after a planned Caesarean section weighing 7lbs 11oz. His parents are Stephanie and Dale Barry, of Tredegar, and his big sister is Evelyn, aged five. Sadly, Dale missed the birth as he had to have his appendix removed and didn't get to see his new son for two days.

Thomas James Saeed Hensley was born after a 29 minute labour on October 2, 2020, in Newport weighing 7lb 15oz. He is the first child of Nadia Macey and Kyran Hensley, of Newport.

This is Cooper George Thomas, who was born at the Grange University Hospital, Newport, on January 2, 2021, weighing 9lb 2oz. He is the first child of Nikole Rogers and George Thomas, of Blaina.