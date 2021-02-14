THERE have been no deaths recorded in Gwent in the latest Public Health Wales figures.

Across Wales, 15 deaths were recorded in Sunday's figures, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths since the pandemic began is now 5,121.

A further 394 new cases have been recorded across Wales, 58 of which are in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.

The cases recorded are as follows: Caerphilly, 19; Newport, 13; Monmouthshire, 10; Torfaen, 9; and Blaenau Gwent, 7.

The Wales-wide seven-day rolling case rate, which yesterday fell below 100 per 100,000 for the first time since the start of October, has again fallen slightly, now standing at 95.1

Torfaen's case rate has fallen from 114.9 to 103.2 per 100,000 people, which puts it at the eighth highest rates in Wales.

Newport is now marginally the worst affected area in Gwent, with a case rate of 103.4.

The case rate for Blaenau Gwent has remained at 93 per 100,000, while the figure for Caerphilly is 91.7 per 100,000.

Monmouthshire's case rate has fallen significantly again, now standing at 59.2 per 100,000. This is the third lowest in Wales, and moves it closer to the 50 per 100,000 threshold used in the autumn to put areas into lockdown.

Ceredigion (27.5) and Pembrokeshire (46.9) have the lowest case rates in Wales, while Wrexham (169.9) has the highest.

11,275 tests were administered in the 24 hours covered by Sunday's figures, returning a 7.2 per cent positivity rate.

22,206 people received their first dose of the vaccine in the period covered by today's figures, meaning 771,651 have now had their first jab. A further 4,573 people have had their second dose.

Here are where the latest cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 55

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 35

Gwynedd: 33

Swansea: 32

Carmathenshire: 27

Caerphilly: 19

Anglesey: 18

Flintshire: 18

Wrexham: 17

Conwy: 14

Powys: 14

Newport: 13

Bridgend: 11

Monmouthshire: 10

Neath Port Talbot: 10

Vale of Glamorgan: 10

Pembrokeshire:9

Torfaen: 9

Debighshire: 8

Blaenau Gwent: 7

Merthyr Tydfil: 7

Ceredigion: 4

Unknown location: 4

Outside Wales: 10