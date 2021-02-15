A NEWPORT man who has been living on the city's streets for some time has turned his life around during the coronavirus pandemic.

For some people, the Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically changed their lives.

However, for the former rough sleeper the impact has been a positive one after receiving significant support to tackle his complex issues.

Names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved.

Peter's support worker Catherine has shared his story to highlight the "excellent work and dedication" of Newport City Council’s floating support team and the determination of clients to improve their lives.

Since he was 16, Peter has been in out of prison, experienced serious substance misuse problems and has mental health issues including anxiety and depression.

However, since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been engaging well with support services and receiving assistance with housing and his mental health. If he needs help he will now seek it from his support worker.

Peter has also maintained a tenancy in his temporary accommodation for the longest time in many years while decreasing his dependency on alcohol and drugs.

He will need to receive continued support in order to live independently, but Catherine is confident that he has the potential to succeed.

Peter’s story is just of the many successes in Newport thanks to Welsh Government funding, made available to support homeless people during the pandemic.

During recent months, people have been offered temporary accommodation across the city and agencies, including rough sleeper’s floating support, The Wallich, GDAS, GSSMS, Probation, Eden Gate, SEASS and Pobl, have given support.

Councillor Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council, said: “Our long-term aim has always been to get people off the streets and into accommodation – a helping hand to a better life, not a handout to maintain a chaotic lifestyle.

“However, the pandemic brought a new focus to the problem, not just for those who are dedicated to supporting people sleeping rough but to the individuals themselves.

“The increased funding from Welsh Government aimed at housing everyone played an important part but what proved crucial was the engagement of people with the support services, some for the first time.

“This has enabled many people to see that they can change their lives in the long-term. It does not mean that there have not been challenges, and there are still some individuals who are rejecting any help, but we have made large strides forward to tackling one of today’s major issues.”