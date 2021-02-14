PEOPLE will no longer be able to travel directly into Wales via England from a 'red list' country, health secretary Vaughan Gething has announced.

Instead, travellers will have to enter a managed 10-day quarantine period upon their arrival, and provide two negative tests, as stricter border controls are introduced.

These measures are being introduced across the United Kingdom from 4am tomorrow (Monday).

Currently, no flights are coming into Cardiff Airport - Wales' only airport - so anyone returning to or travelling to Wales has to land in Scotland or England, and then travel into Wales.

Under the new rules, overseas travellers will need to enter a designated hotel for quarantine, which will need to be booked before travel.

Anyone aged five years or older must take a test on days two and eight during the quarantine.

Failure to take both tests could result in a fine, and the quarantine being extended to 14 days.

"Advice which has now been received from the Joint Biosecurity Centre indicates that it is difficult to fully assess the public health risk posed by the incidence and spread of variant strains of coronavirus," Mr Gething told the Senedd.

"On the basis of this advice and with a view to taking a four nations approach in relation to international travel, I have decided that enhanced measures need to be introduced to manage those risks.

"For arrivals from 'amber list countries', sectoral exemptions apply for certain categories of workers for which no isolation is required. These are being made more restrictive and will be amended to become sectoral exceptions which means that isolation is required but a person may leave that isolation for a limited period for work purposes."

And speaking on the BBC's Politics Wales show on Sunday, first minster Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government would use this period to inform their own quarantine policy once Cardiff Airport starts receiving flights again.

"What we will do is we will learn from the next few weeks, see what is necessary, see how the regimes are being put in place in the seven entry ports in Scotland and England and then make a decision about what's needed here in Wales," he said.