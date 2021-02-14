A MAN has been arrested following a spate of indecent assaults which took place in the space of five hours at a park.
South Wales Police said the incidents happened between 8am and 1pm on Friday in and around Swansea's Singleton Park.
Today, police said a 27-year-old local man was arrested and taken into custody.
Detective Inspector Peter Collins said: “We are thankful for the support we have received from the local community so far and I would appeal if anyone has any information that they have not yet shared with us please do so now.”
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday, but released with no further action.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email publicservicecentre@south-wales.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 2100050725.
