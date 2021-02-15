THESE four men and two women were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, affray, theft and knife crime.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Lee Prosser

A grandfather attacked an innocent man recovering from a stroke with a pole in a “terrifying” unprovoked assault.

Lee Prosser drove to his victim’s house and set upon him outside his home in front of his wife.

The defendant, 57, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed, pleaded guilty to affray.

Prosser was jailed for eight months.

Shalane Hodder

A woman ran an “illegal pharmacy” by importing drugs from India and Siberia and selling them to customers throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Shalane Hodder was running the highly profitable commercial enterprise from her own home and used her girlfriend and brother to launder her profits.

The 36-year-old, of Philip Street, Trinant, near Newbridge, pleaded guilty to 25 offences in total and was jailed for 30 months.

Elliot Blake

Drug dealer Elliot Blake was pepper sprayed after he assaulted the two police officers arresting him.

The 24-year-old, from Newport, was caught trafficking cannabis at an area known as The Triangles in Cwmbran.

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told Blake: “Your behaviour at the time of your arrest was thoroughly disgraceful.”

He jailed him for eight months.

Tammy Williams

A granddaughter stole from her 93-year-old grandfather while acting as his primary carer.

Tammy Williams, 35, from Abertillery, swindled Eric Palmer, who has been diagnosed with onset dementia, out of nearly £5,000 over a four-month period.

She was jailed for 12 months.

Jordan Barron

Teenager ecstasy dealer Jordan Barron was caught with the drug after police pulled him over for driving whilst being banned from the roads.

The 19-year-old, of Tredegar Road, Ebbw Vale, had also just been given a suspended sentence when he was arrested, prosecutor Paul Hewitt said.

Barron was locked up for 30 months.

Gareth Rousen

A knifeman being chased by a gang sought shelter in a shop and warned a terrified worker there he would stab them if they came in.

Gareth Rousen told the woman he was being pursued by a mob and was seeking refuge there because he knew it had CCTV cameras.

The 36-year-old, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, who has 60 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to having a knife in public and theft.

He was jailed for eight months.