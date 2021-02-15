A 12-YEAR-OLD budding inventor is playing his part in the UK's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

Ed Smith, a Monmouth School for Boys pupil, has already designed a wooden container to easily mix vaccine vials - which he originally made out of LEGO - which he believes could speed up the process of administering the life-saving Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

But not stopping there, Ed has now gone one step further, designing and making a tray for vaccination staff to safely store vials and other vaccination equipment on in vaccination centres and clinics.

And, with the help of his design and technology teacher, Nick Goodson, Ed's designs became a reality - with the prototypes being made at the school.

The trays are even being used by NHS staff at vaccination centres in Gloucestershire.

The youngster has been inspired to help with the vaccine rollout by his GP parents, Peter and Sue Smith, who both work on the NHS frontline.

“We've had great feedback from the centres and nurses about how well the trays work," said Mrs Smith.

"The trays have helped make the vaccine clinics run more smoothly and will get a lot of use."

“A single vial is worth a lot of money and is also very delicate so the process of transporting the vaccines is very important,” said Ed.

“As family of schools, we are delighted to be supporting Ed in helping the NHS in its clinics which could, of course, save lives and valuable time,” said Mr Goodson.

“I cannot remember anyone at the age of 12 who has driven forward a real-time project like this at school."