A ROAD in Aberbeeg is still closed following a crash yesterday.
Victoria Road was closed in both directions from Bridge Street to Church Road, with the incident reportedly happening near the Six Bells Hotel.
The AA says the road is still closed.
Witnesses said yesterday that a car hit three other parked vehicles on the road and struck a pedestrian who was walking along the pavement at the time. It is unclear whether there were any injuries.
Gwent Police has been contacted for more information.