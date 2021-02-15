PETER Lawrence, father of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, has died at the age of 74 without ever knowing what happened to his daughter.
Following his daughter's disappearance in 2009, Mr Lawrence campaigned for family members of missing people to be able to get access to their financial matters - which ultimately led to the introduction of Claudia's law. In 2018 he was awarded an OBE for his work.
Mr Lawrence died on Thursday, February 11 at St Leonard’s Hospice in York after a short illness. He was 74.
In a statement, his family said: “It is sad that nearly 12 years after Claudia's disappearance from York, Peter never found out what has happened to her.
"He was a very private person thrust into the full glare of the media, and despite a tireless campaign to find her he also selflessly devoted himself to helping others with missing relatives through the charity Missing People."
Miss Lawrence was last seen at the age of 35 on March 18, 2009, and despite no body being found, police believe she was murdered.
The Lawrence family statement added: "Despite Peter's death, the message remains the same - where is Claudia?
"Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101."