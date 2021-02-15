Wales has become the first UK nation to have given first doses of vaccine to more than 20 per cent of the population. The Welsh Labour Government and the Welsh National Health Service have excelled in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

As I write this, Public Health Wales data show the total receiving a first dose up to Wednesday, February 10, 2021, was 684,097 and the rate has risen to 21.7 per cent of the population.

While the Welsh Labour Government is on course to hit its mid-February target of offering a jab to the over 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable, it is vital that as many people as possible receive the vaccine.

Newbridge, the town when I was born and spent my childhood, recently opened Islwyn’s own mass vaccination centre in its leisure centre. Thus affording needed extra capacity for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to deliver the vaccine to more people.

I myself received the vaccine this week in Risca due to my underlining health conditions.

I urge everyone, when your times comes, to get your vaccine and together we can move forward to a better tomorrow. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the scientists and NHS professionals who are ensuring that we are increasing protection against this deadly virus.

In Wales we have been in the current state of lockdown since 20 December 2020.

While case numbers are falling - we are as Dr Andrew Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales has stated, at a critical stage with the NHS in a precarious situation. I want to thank wholeheartedly, all my constituents in Islwyn who continue to observe the regulations and continue to make enormous sacrifices so that we can beat this vicious virus.

The Welsh Labour Government has announced that the youngest children agreed three to seven can start returning to school from February 22. As we move forward we must unlock slowly and allow, following the science, children to resume their learning. As a mother of a school aged child I know the pressures so many families are going through home schooling whilst working from home.

As we head towards the Senedd election in May, I was heartened that the Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that the six key commitments Welsh Labour promised in 2016 had been delivered: Free childcare for working parents; a New Treatment Fund for life threatening illnesses; Tax cuts for all small business in Wales; Doubling the capital limit for those going into residential care; Creating 100,000 quality apprenticeships; and an extra £100m to improve school standards.

As I set out to be re-elected as the member of the Senedd for Islwyn I will continue to work hard to earn the trust of the hard working people who elected me, to be a strong voice representing them in the Senedd.