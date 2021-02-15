A WOMAN was taken to hospital following a crash in Six Bells yesterday.
The 60-year-old woman, a pedestrian, was taken to the Grange University Hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not believed to be serious.
Gwent Police were called to the scene on Victoria Road at 1.50pm on Sunday, February 14.
MORE NEWS:
- Locked up: Thieving granddaughter, 'illegal pharmacist' and thug jailed
- Welsh snooker legend Doug Mountjoy dies aged 78
- Support helps Newport homeless man turn his life around during covid pandemic
The road was closed both ways between Bridge Street and Church Road with the police leaving the scene at 4.30pm, but the road remained closed for a number of hours while the council cleaned up the debris.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink. A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said he remains in custody.
Comments are closed on this article.