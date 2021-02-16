MELIN Homes has raised more than £16,000 for Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care after choosing it as their charity of the year in 2019/20.

Through sponsorship of events, fundraising in the office (when they could) and online fundraising, the housing association and its staff raised a total of £16,599.38 for the hospice.

Staff at Melin Homes found innovative ways to fundraise during the pandemic.

They held virtual breakfasts, hosted raffles, bought pin badges for all the staff, and even roped in the senior management team to complete dares in lieu of donations to the funding page. These included TikTok dares, a marshmallow challenge and the ice bucket challenge.

The team also donated fresh fruit to the staff and patients at the hospice.

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We were delighted when we first learnt that we were to be the nominated charity of the year for Melin Homes.

"Working with the team at Melin was a real pleasure. They were always happy to hear of our next fundraising idea and wanting to find out more so they could inform their staff.

"Not only did they engage in many activities, they were always happy to consider sponsoring events and campaigns that we developed. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all involved from everyone involved.”

Melin’s chief executive Paula Kennedy said: "Many people have experienced the loss of a relative or friend who had a life limiting condition and I’ve heard first-hand how excellent the care that St David’s gives to support people is. As a charity they can’t do this great work without the continued need to fundraise and at Melin we wanted to go the extra mile to support them for two years, and I couldn’t be prouder of our staff and the amount they raised.”

Melin has already sponsored St David’s Tour De Gwent, which is due to take place later this year, and has a staff team eagerly waiting to take part.

Melin Homes is a not-for-profit landlord providing quality homes and services across Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys and Torfaen.