A FORMER trampoline studio in Cwmbran has been converted into a purpose-built college for young people on the autistic spectrum.
Priory College South Wales, which has provided education to autistic young people since 2010, moved to its new location at the end of January. Priory’s Kath Lawler explains the new site, based in the town centre on Glyndwr Road where Limitless Trampoline Park once was, is “ideally situated” to provide support to students at the nearby Coleg Gwent Learning Centre.
The reception area
The dining area
Locating the site in the town centre takes full advantage of existing road and rail transport links, to make the college as accessible as possible for learners from the surrounding area, particularly those attending other further education institutions who would like some extra support.
The college has been praised by parents for its “friendly dedicated staff”, who already provide “amazing support” to young people on the autistic spectrum.
The move will mean this high quality care is available to more people across the region.
A computer room
One of the classrooms
Where the new site is located, on Glyndwr Road
The new site will be equipped with a dedicated information technology suite, high quality art facilities and even provision for a student run café.
Priory College South Wales is the only specialist college for young people on the autistic spectrum in the area.
It will support learners aged 16 to 25 in achieving many different goals, including preparing them for employability, independent living, mainstream education, or the fulfilment of further education qualifications and the progression to university.