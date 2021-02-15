TWO pigeons were killed in a suspected double shooting in Cardiff.

It happened on Friday, January 29, in the Adamsdown area and the RSPCA has put out an appeal for information.

A member of the public spotted a pigeon with an injured wing on January 29 and called the RSPCA. Inspector Darren Oakley arrived to the property where the caller had safely confined the pigeon, but then saw another pigeon that was dead on the roadside.

He took both birds to a vets and X-rays revealed a pellet inside the dead pigeon. The live pigeon had a pellet-sized hole in its wing. It had to be put down to prevent further suffering because of the extent of the injuries.

The RSPCA has reiterated that it is an offence to take, injure or kill pigeons except under licence and this is enforced under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. The charity cannot be sure whether the shootings were done under licence but want anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Oakley said: “While we cannot be sure if the shooter here was operating under licence, we’re eager for more information to decipher what has gone on.

“We so often rely on the public to be our eyes and ears – and any information you might have could help.”

Anyone with any information about the pigeon shootings in Adamsdown is urged to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.