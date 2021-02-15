THE 34-YEAR-OLD man who died following a road traffic collision on the M4 has been named as Richard Pring from Llanharry.

The collision occurred on the M4 between junctions 34 and 35 at around 5.45am on Saturday morning

Mr Pring's family has paid the following tribute to him: “As a close family we are truly devastated at the massive loss we have experienced in losing Richard.

"Our lives will never be the same, and nor would we want them to. Richard was a son, a father, a fiancé, a brother and a friend.

“He was a massive presence that never failed to get you laughing. He would help anyone. But it is often those who help others who also need the help most.

“Mental health amongst men is often a taboo subject. It's usually overlooked and underplayed. Swept under the rug.

"Please, if you or anyone you know needs help, seek it out.

“The family would also like to thank everyone in our small, but close community, for their kind words and support at this time. It is okay not to be okay.”

READ MORE:

You can contact Mind on 0300 123 3393 or email info@mind.org.uk. If you feel more comfortable texting, you can now do so. Send your texts through to 86463.

Samaritans are also available to talk about whatever you're going through, call free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision which occurred on the M4 between junctions 34 and 35 at around 5.45am on Saturday morning.

Sergeant Huw O’Connell, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is important that we hear from anyone who was travelling in either direction between J34-35 on M4 between 5.35am and 5.50am on Saturday and who has not yet contacted us.

“In particular we want to hear from anyone who travelled in the area and may have dash camera footage”

Anyone who can help is asked to call South Wales Police on 101 or email publicservicecentre@south-wales.pnn.police.uk and quote occurrence 2100051765.