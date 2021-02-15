TOOLS and a quad bike were stolen during a burglary in the Magor area.
It happened overnight between Saturday. February 13, and Sunday, February 14, at a farm in Undy.
Locks were cut off outbuildings and tools were stolen, along with a Kawasaki KVF 360 quad bike. The tools were later found abandoned in a nearby field.
Gwent Police are investigating and urge anyone from the Undy area who saw anything suspicious or have CCTV they could check to contact them on 101 or through their social media pages and quoting the log number 210005296.