VICTORIA and Somerton recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Gwent in recent days as the Covid-19 picture continues to improve across the health board region.

In the seven days up to February 10 every county within Gwent other than Torfaen recorded a weekly case rate of below 100 cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days up to February 3 Torfaen had the highest rolling weekly rate in Gwent with 142.6 – but that figure went down to 111.7 in the week to February 10. But it still means Torfaen has the fifth-highest rate in Wales.

The average case rate for Wales for that week was 91.6 – Blaenau Gwent (94.5) and Newport (99.6) are also above that average, while Caerphilly (87.8) and Monmouthshire (52.9) are below.

And in the week up to February 10 no single middle layer single output area (MSOA area split between 2,000 to 6,000 households) recorded more than 20 new cases in Gwent.

The only single ward area in the whole of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region to record 20 cases was Victoria and Somerton, which also recorded a case rate of 168.7.

It means Victoria and Somerton recorded the same figure as the previous week.

The highest case rate of an MSOA in Gwent for the seven days up to February 10 was in Crosskeys North and Abercarn, which recorded 16 new cases at a rate of 220 per 100,000 (up from eight on the previous week).

For those seven days Caerphilly (159) and Newport (154) again recorded the most cases in the region, but cases are generally going down every week since the turn of the year.

Cases per area for the health board region are below. Hover over the bars on the graph, or scroll down to see exact figures compared to the previous week.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: seven new cases at a rate of 78.8 (down from 12 the previous week)

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: six new cases at a rate of 81.9 (down from ten the previous week)

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 36 (down from three the previous week)

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: four new cases at a rate of 65.9 (down from six the previous week)

Bargoed: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 33 (down from five the previous week)

St Cattwg: ten new cases at a rate of 131.5 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: six new cases at a rate of 77.4 (the same as the previous week)

Blackwood: four new cases at a rate of 54.4 (down from six the previous week)

Oakdale and Pentwyn: seven new cases at a rate of 72.2 (down from 12 the previous week)

Newbridge: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 30 (down from 12 the previous week)

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 25 (down from 12 the previous week)

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: eight new cases at a rate of 77.8 (the same as the previous week)

Pontllanfraith: four new cases at a rate of 46.5 (down from eight the previous week)

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 16 new cases at a rate of 220 (up from eight the previous week)

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: six new cases at a rate of 103 (up from three the previous week)

Bedwas and Trethomas: 12 new cases at a rate of 175.6 (down from 26 the previous week)

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: 18 new cases at a rate of 196.8 (down from 19 the previous week)

Aber Valley: ten new cases at a rate of 147 (down from 14 the previous week)

Caerphilly East: nine new cases at a rate of 91.4 (down from 16 the previous week)

Caerphilly West: five new cases at a rate of 66.5 (down from 17 the previous week)

Caerphilly South: nine new cases at a rate of 84.2 (down from 14 the previous week)

Risca West: eight new cases at a rate of 154.3 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Risca East: six new cases at a rate of 95.5 (up from five the previous week)

Machen: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 37 (down from five the previous week)

Newport

Marshfield: three new cases at a rate of 35.9 (down from six the previous week)

Rogerstone: ten new cases at a rate of 108.4 (up from six the previous week)

Bettws: five new cases at a rate of 62.2 (down from 17 the previous week)

Malpas: 12 new cases at a rate of 153.1 (down from 13 the previous week)

Caerleon: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 26 (down from five the previous week)

Langstone and Llanwern: ten new cases at a rate of 113 (up from six the previous week)

Pye Corner and Graig: three new cases at a rate of 47.5 (down from ten the previous week)

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: five new cases at a rate of 78.6 (same as the previous week)

Gaer: five new cases at a rate of 86.6 (down from seven the previous week)

Duffryn and Maesglas: five new cases at a rate of 61.1 (down from seven the previous week)

Pill and Docks: five new cases at a rate of 56.5 (down from 19 the previous week)

Stow Hill: four new cases at a rate of 61 (down from six the previous week)

Shaftsbury and Crindai: 15 new cases at a rate of 221.4 (up from nine the previous week)

St Julians and Barnardtown: eight new cases at a rate of 112.8 (up from seven the previous week)

Liswerry and Uskmouth: 18 new cases at a rate of 155.6 (down from 19 the previous week)

Lawrence Hill: 11 new cases at a rate of 189.8 (up from three the previous week)

Victoria and Somerton: 20 new cases at a rate of 168.7 (same as the previous week)

Beechwood: six new cases at a rate of 98.5 (up from four the previous week)

Maindee: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 26 (down from four the previous week)

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: seven new cases at a rate of 98.9 (down from nine the previous week)

Rassau and Beaufort: 13 new cases at a rate of 184.6 (up from six the previous week)

Brynmawr: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 37 (down from four the previous week)

Blaina and Nantyglo: six new cases at a rate of 63.2 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 11 new cases at a rate of 140.3 (same as the previous week)

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 11 new cases at a rate of 129.7 (up from nine the previous week)

Tredegar and Georgetown: four new cases at a rate of 47.9 (down from nine the previous week)

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: four new cases at a rate of 44.4 (down from eight the previous week)

Abertillery South and Llanilleth: eight new cases at a rate of 113.9 (same as the previous week)

Torfaen

Blaenavon: six new cases at a rolling rate of 93 (down from seven the previous week)

Abersychan: nine new cases at a rolling rate of 121.6 (down from 16 the previous week)

Trefethin and Penygarn: 13 new cases at a rate of 170.4 (down from 16 the previous week)

Pontypool: 15 new cases at a rate of 164.9 (down from 25 the previous week)

New Inn: 12 new cases at a rate of 203 (up from seven the previous week)

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: seven new cases at a rate of 91.7 (down from 19 the previous week)

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 11 new cases at a rate of 130.9 (up from ten the previous week)

Croesyceilog: three new cases at a rate of 41.3 (down from four the previous week)

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: four new cases at a rate of 59.4 (down from six the previous week)

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: three new cases at a rate of 46.4 (down from five the previous week)

Cwmbran: nine new cases at a rate of 120 (down from six the previous week)

Llantarnam and Oakfield: eight new cases at a rate of 107.2 (up from five the previous week)

Hollybush and Henllys: five new cases at a rate of 73.9 (down from eight the previous week)

Monmouthshire