PEOPLE aged 70 and older in Wales who have not yet been contacted about their coronavirus vaccine are being urged to get in touch with the NHS.
This was the advice of health minister Vaughan Gething at today’s Welsh Government coronavirus briefing.
He was asked a question in relation to those in the first four priority groups who have yet to have their vaccines.
Mr Gething said: “If there are people saying that they haven’t been contacted that is disappointing, but we know that the NHS has sent out reminders and they may not have received them.
“But in today’s figures 70 per cent of people aged 70-74 have had a vaccine, not just a letter, and 75 per cent of over 75s have also had their vaccine.
“If you are over 70 and haven’t had yours yet, you should contact the NHS. Anyone else who is not over 70 or in the first four priority groups, should wait for the health service to contact you.”