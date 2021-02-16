THREE cocaine dealers from Caerphilly county borough have pleaded guilty to Class-A drug supply offences.
The trio appeared before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.
Lee Brown, 44, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of the Class-A drug cocaine between November 2018 and January 2021.
Joshua Jones, 31, of Close Coed Bach, Blackwood, pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between August 2019 and January 2021.
He also admitted one charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine, as well as one charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis – a Class-B drug. Both offences were committed in January 2021.
MORE NEWS:
- Council tax: How much more you could pay in Newport and Gwent
- Locked Up: Newport and Caerphilly criminals jailed
- No fly-tipping fines in Blaenau Gwent last year despite rise
Ricky Marnoch, 30, of St Mary's Road, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between August 2019 and January 2021.
He also admitted one charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine, committed in January 2021.
Judge Michael Fitton ordered the three men to be remanded in custody.
They will next appear in court on March 29 for sentencing.