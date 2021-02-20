Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
James Callcut, of Griffithstown, sent in this picture of Nilo, who has been part of the family for two years. Nilo is a Nova Scotia Toller Retriever.
Shayde Jaskola, of Blackwood, shared this picture of Louie Vee, who has lived with her for three months. Shayde said: "Louie Vee is a snow Bengal, He’s so precious to us all and brings us so much happiness."
This is Rook, a pug, who lives with Mary Perry in Pontypool. She is from Clairants Pugs in Blackwood. Mary said: "Rook is extremely friendly and brilliant with small children. Her favourite foods are eggs, tuna, peppers, tomatoes, carrots and apples and chicken. She's playful and loves to sleep a lot."
Belle has lived with Melissa James, of Pontypool, for seven years. She is a Cavalier king Charles spaniel.
Marie Lao, of Newport, shared this picture of Alfie, a dollface Persian, who has enjoyed having the family at home. He loves helping out with the home schooling - especially whacking all the pencils off the table.