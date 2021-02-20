Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

South Wales Argus: James Callcut, of Griffithstown, sent in this picture of Nilo, who has been part of the family for two years. Nilo is a Nova Scotia Toller Retriever.James Callcut, of Griffithstown, sent in this picture of Nilo, who has been part of the family for two years. Nilo is a Nova Scotia Toller Retriever.

South Wales Argus: Shayde Jaskola, of Blackwood, shared this picture of Louie Vee, who has lived with her for three months. Shayde said: "Louie Vee is a snow Bengal, He’s so precious to us all and brings us so much happiness."Shayde Jaskola, of Blackwood, shared this picture of Louie Vee, who has lived with her for three months. Shayde said: "Louie Vee is a snow Bengal, He’s so precious to us all and brings us so much happiness."

South Wales Argus: This is Rook, a pug, who lives with Mary Perry in Pontypool. She is from Clairants Pugs in Blackwood. Mary said: "Rook is extremely friendly and brilliant with small children. Her favourite foods are eggs, tuna, peppers, tomatoes, carrots and apples This is Rook, a pug, who lives with Mary Perry in Pontypool. She is from Clairants Pugs in Blackwood. Mary said: "Rook is extremely friendly and brilliant with small children. Her favourite foods are eggs, tuna, peppers, tomatoes, carrots and apples and chicken. She's playful and loves to sleep a lot."

South Wales Argus: Belle has lived with Melissa James, of Pontypool, for seven years. She is a Cavalier king Charles spaniel.Belle has lived with Melissa James, of Pontypool, for seven years. She is a Cavalier king Charles spaniel.

South Wales Argus: Marie Lao, of Newport, shared this picture of Alfie, a dollface Persian, who has enjoyed having the family at home. He loves helping out with the home schooling - especially whacking all the pencils off the table.Marie Lao, of Newport, shared this picture of Alfie, a dollface Persian, who has enjoyed having the family at home. He loves helping out with the home schooling - especially whacking all the pencils off the table.