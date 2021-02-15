A PERSON has been hospitalised following a crash in Newport.
Emergency services - including paramedics, firefighters and police - were at the scene of a crash on Malpas Road in Newport earlier today, with one person sent to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to the Malpas Road area of Newport today, at approximately 1.57pm to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.
"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene.
"One patient was taken to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran for treatment."
Due to patient confidentiality details of this person's injuries cannot be disclosed.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 2.48pm we received reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Malpas Road in Newport.
"Crews attended the scene and extricated one person, three others were self-extricated.
"A stop message was received at 3.31pm."
Gwent Police confirmed that they also attended the scene.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police confirmed that the vehicles have been recovered and said: "We received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Malpas Road, Newport, at 2pm today."