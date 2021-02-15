A JUDGE has ordered that cocaine and other items seized from a drug dealer be destroyed.
Peter Yandell was jailed for three-and-a-half years in January, after admitting possession with intent to supply the Class-A drug cocaine and the Class-C drug Alprazolam (also known as Xanax).
At the time of the father-of-four's sentencing, the court was told he had been "trying to make some money for his family".
MORE NEWS:
- Council tax: How much more you could pay in Newport and Gwent
- Locked Up: Newport and Caerphilly criminals jailed
- No fly-tipping fines in Blaenau Gwent last year despite rise
At Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, Judge David Wynn Morgan made an order under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, ordering the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and several other items – mainly drug paraphernalia – seized by police when Yandell, of Jones Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly, was arrested.
Those items comprised two mobile phones, a "small snap bag of vegetable matter", two sets of scales, a sandwich bag, a "white pot with white residue", a container of snap bags, and a holdall.