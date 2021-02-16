A MAN who poured petrol over his victim's front door and threatened to "burn down" a building described the incident to police as "a moment of madness".

Paul McCrystal took a "relatively full" petrol can to his victim's home and began shouting and kicking the door, Cardiff Crown Court was told on Monday.

His "obviously frightened" victim called the police after realising the 41-year-old was "pouring petrol over the door," Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, told the court.

When officers turned up, they found McCrystal smoking a cigarette and in possession of a lighter, Mr Bennett added.

The court heard he told police officers at interview he had experienced a "moment of madness".

McCrystal, then of Bridge Street in Abercarn, had reported a break-in at his home the previous evening – the police investigated the incident, but did not take proceedings against anyone, the court was told.

"No doubt the defendant felt aggrieved his [home] had been broken into," Mr Bennett told the court, adding that McCrystal had the petrol can because he had borrowed a strimmer from a friend.

He had pleaded guilty at a previous court appearance to one charge of threatening to damage property by fire.

James Evans, defending, said his client had been in custody since the incident, which took place on August 9 last year.

McCrystal has 15 previous convictions for 33 offences – the last of which was in 2015.

"You've had the opportunity to reflect on the folly of what you did," the judge, David Wynn Morgan told McCrystal.

He added: "You have in life overcome a number of difficulties, to your credit.

"Your rehabilitation into the community has been lengthy but effective. The court will regard this as a unfortunate blip in your rehabilitation."

The judge said McCrystal's time on remand had been the equivalent of 10 or 11 months in custody.

He imposed an 18-month community order, including 15 days of rehabilitative activities and 20 sessions with the Thinking Skills Programme.

McCrystal was also made subject to a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim or visit his victim's place of residence.

The judge told McCrystal: "The court wishes wholeheartedly that the progress you have made in life in the last few years will be resumed and maintained."