THE ringleader of a heroin supply network has been ordered to pay back a six-figure sum - but some of his co-conspirators will only pay back £1, a judge was told this week.

Sean Doolan, who ran the Class-A drugs ring from Liverpool, is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence.

He was jailed in 2019, along with other heroin dealers - including 10 Newport men and one man from Caerphilly - following Operation Jackdaw 2, led by the Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Police estimated the network was involved in the distribution of heroin, with an estimated street value of £14 million.

READ MORE: Heroin supply gang involving 11 Gwent men jailed for total of more than 165 years

At Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, nine of the men caught in the police operation faced Proceeds of Crime Act hearings.

The court was told Doolan's assets were worth an estimated £134,091.82.

Judge Richard Williams ordered that sum to be paid back within three months. If Doolan defaults on that payment, another two years will be added to his prison sentence.

Also facing Proceeds of Crime Act hearings this week were:

• Spencer Killoran, 26, formerly of Somerton Park, Newport. Jailed in October 2019 for 14 years after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin. He must pay back £3,180 within three months or face an extra three months in prison.

• Robert McLean, 28, formerly of Moorland Park, Newport. Jailed in October 2019 for three years and four months after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin. He has assets worth £161 and must pay that amount back within 56 days or face an extra five days in prison.

• Benjamin Morgan, 28, formerly of Maugham Close, Newport. Jailed in October 2019 for six years after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin. He was found to have no recoverable assets and must pay back a nominal fee of £1 within 28 days, or face an extra five days in prison.

• Ryan Morgan, 23, formerly of no fixed abode. Jailed in October 2019 for three years and four months after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin. He was also found to have no recoverable assets and must pay back a nominal fee of £1 within 28 days, or face an extra five days in prison.

• Harri Pullen, 22, formerly of Crouch Close, Newport. Jailed in October 2019 for five years and six months after being convicted at trial of conspiracy to supply heroin. He has assets worth £745 and must pay that sum back within 56 days or face an extra 28 days in prison.

• Jason Underwood, 43, formerly of Oliphant Circle, Newport. Jailed in October 2019 for eight years after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin. He was found to have no recoverable assets and must pay back a nominal fee of £1 within 28 days, or face an extra five days in prison.