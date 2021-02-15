A NEWPORT teenager and a six-year-old girl from Caerphilly have picked up awards at the annual Strictly Cymru competition.

Matthew Morley, 18, from Newport and Inga Figurska, six, from Caerphilly, were among the winners at the event on Saturday.

Disability charity Leonard Cheshire Cymru announced the winners of their inclusive dance competition, Strictly Cymru, at the weekend.

The final took place live on Facebook, and was watched by supporters, friends and family members from across the UK.

Inga Figurska, aged 6 from Caerphilly, was the deserving winner of the Wheelchair category.

The pan-disability dance competition was run by Leonard Cheshire in partnership with Paradance UK. The competition drew participants from all over Wales, with heats having taken place in Newport, Anglesey, Wrexham, Carmarthen, Bridgend and Cardiff.

The final had four awards: Inclusive Winner, Wheelchair Winner, and the Highly Commended award for each category.

Judges scored competitors based on the dancer’s journey, dedication, passion and musicality, technicality, synchronisation and rhythm.

Coleg Gwent student Mr Morley, won the Inclusive award, performing a Latin mix to One Vision by Queen.

He said: “I would just like to say a massive thank you to Leonard Cheshire for giving me the confidence, self-belief and the encouragement over the past year. I never thought in a million years that I would be chosen as a Strictly winner.”

Six-year-old Inga was the deserving winner of the Wheelchair category.

She gave a heart-warming performance to Into the Unknown from Frozen 2.

Before taking part in the project, Inga had never danced before, but grew in confidence and strength throughout, and can now lift herself out of her wheelchair on her own.

Her parents said that the competition had been a lifeline and stopped them feeling isolated from their community during lockdown.

Two acts received the Highly Commended Award, Daniel and Carys from Gower College and Robin from Cardiff, both acts dazzled with their performances and told us the project has kept them active during lockdown.

READ MORE:

The judging panel was made up of MP Carolyn Harris, along with Paula Moulton and Gary Lyness, better known as Strictly Wheels, the UK’s first and only top-class Latin Wheelchair Dance Sport couple.

Ms Harris said: “I want to pass on my thanks to all the contestants for bringing us a much-needed dose of glitz and sparkle on a Saturday night.

"You were all stars of the show, but I do have to give a special mention to Robin whose Latin number had me cha-cha-cha-ing along, Daniel and Carys who brought me sheer joy, and finally, my star of the show Inga whose grace and poise was outstanding.

"Congratulations and well-done to all who took part. I am very proud of you all.”

Coleg Gwent student Matthew Morley, aged 18 from Newport, won the Inclusive award

Mr Lyness said: "Having judged the final last year, I was incredibly honoured to be invited back to judge again for this year's virtual Strictly Cymru final.

"It's an amazing achievement to have taken the competition online this year."

Emma Wilcox, fundraising manager for Wales said: “Strictly Cymru is far more than a dance competition: it is an opportunity to grow in confidence, believe in yourself and to try something new.

"This year, we have supported people from all over Wales who had never had the opportunity to dance before.

"Strictly has opened doors for disabled people to dance in national competitions, volunteer in local clubs as mentors and teach dance classes.

"We are so proud of the competition and hope to raise enough funds to deliver it again next year.”