INVESTIGATORS from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have served a misconduct notice on a South Wales Police officer.

It comes as the IOPC continues its investigation into police contact with 24-year-old Mohamud Mohamed Hassan prior to his death in Cardiff on January 9.

The officer attended the Newport Road, Cardiff, address on January 8 and accompanied Mr Hassan to Cardiff Bay custody unit in the rear of a police van.

During this time period, Mr Hassan was heard on body worn camera to complain of having a fit, suffering a migraine, and displayed signs of experiencing pain.

The misconduct notice relates to information potentially not being passed to custody staff in charge of Mr Hassan’s welfare.

The serving of a misconduct notice does not necessarily mean an officer has committed any wrongdoing; it notifies an officer that their conduct is under investigation.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “The force continues to fully co-operate with the IOPC investigation and is providing them with information and material, including CCTV footage and body-worn video.

“We acknowledge the impact Mr Hassan’s death has had on his family, friends and the wider community. Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with them.”

The independent investigation into the circumstances of Mr Hassan’s tragic death on Saturday January 9 is progressing, with a team of investigators continuing to analyse many hours of body-worn video and CCTV footage.

IOPC Director for Wales, Catrin Evans, said: “We are continuing to analyse the footage and piece together other evidence, and we are looking at all the interaction police had with Mr Hassan over the weekend of his death.

“In the course of an investigation, where an indication arises that an officer may have breached professional standards that may warrant a disciplinary sanction, we serve a disciplinary notice to advise them they are subject to investigation.

“We have advised Mr Hassan’s family and South Wales Police that we have done so for one officer over possibly not passing information about Mr Hassan’s welfare to the custody sergeant on duty.

“We keep misconduct notices under review during the course of an investigation.

"At the conclusion of an investigation the IOPC decides whether any officer under notice has a disciplinary case to answer.”