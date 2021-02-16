CORONAVIRUS case rates are continuing their downward trend in Gwent - and the 46 new cases confirmed today is among the lowest daily figures since the beginning of the autumn.

Four of Gwent's five council areas continue to have rolling weekly case rates of below 100 per 100,000 population, and Torfaen, at 101.1 for the week ending February 11, is on the cusp of joining the others.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) for that period, is 87 per 100,000.

The all-Wales rate - to February 11 - was 88.2 per 100,000 population, and has halved in just short of three weeks.

The 46 newly confirmed cases in Gwent are among 275 throughout Wales, taking the total since the pandemic began to 199,793, according to Public Health Wales. This figure includes 39,435 in Gwent. Today's cases in Gwent are: Newport, 18; Caerphilly, 12; Monmouthshire, 10; Torfaen, five; Blaenau Gwent, one.

Two more deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, among eight across Wales, as coronavirus fatalities also continue to decrease.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Wales since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, is now 5,145, with 928 of these in Gwent.

Torfaen's 101.1 per 100,000 rolling weekly case rate to February 11, is the fifth highest of Wales' 22 council areas.

Newport (98.9) has the ninth highest rate in Wales; Blaenau Gwent (90.2) has the 11th highest rate in Wales; and Caerphilly (83.9) has the 13th highest rate in Wales.

Monmouthshire (57.1) currently has the fourth lowest rate in Wales, behind Ceredigion 24.8, and Pembrokeshire (40.5).

Wrexham (137.5 per 100,000) and Flintshire (127.5) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 11, was 8.2 per cent. Torfaen (9.4 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 35

Flintshire - 30

Newport - 18

Carmarthenshire - 17

Wrexham - 16

Gwynedd - 14

Caerphilly - 12

Denbighshire - 12

Neath Port Talbot - 12

Conwy - 11

Vale of Glamorgan - 11

Monmouthshire - 10

Powys - 10

Swansea - 10

Rhondda Cynon Taf - nine

Bridgend - seven

Anglesey - six

Torfaen - five

Pembrokeshire - five

Merthyr Tydfil - five

Ceredigion - three

Blaenau Gwent - one

Unknown location - five

Resident outside Wales - 11

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.