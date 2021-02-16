AFTER a journey of just under 300 million miles, NASA's Perseverance Spacecraft arrives at Mars on Thursday, February 18.
Spacecraft from two other countries - the United Arab Emirates and China - arrived earlier this month and are both in currently orbit around Mars.
Watch online:
https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/timeline/landing/watch-online/
Perseverance - The Craft: (Nickname: Percy)
Length: Three metres
Width: 2.7 metres
Height: 2.2 metres
Weight: 1050 kg
Equipment:
Cameras; microphones; a robotic arm; a drill; atmospheric sensors.
Perseverance is also carrying a small helicopter, named Ingenuity.
Ingenuity: 0.5 metres in height; 1.2 metres rota-blade span; weight 1.8 kg. Its first planned deployment is on March 19, 2021.
Purpose of mission (mission length is two years):
To look for signs of past life on the Martian surface by visiting the 28 mile-wide Jezero Crater, just north of the equator that 3.5 billion years ago, was filled with water.
According to NASA: "The mission takes the next step by not only seeking signs of habitable conditions on Mars in the ancient past, but also searching for signs of past microbial life itself."
Touchdown: "Seven Minutes of Terror"
Perseverance will reach the top of the Martian atmosphere travelling at 12,500 mph.
Seven minutes later, the craft having "slammed on the brakes" will reach the planet's surface. Peak heating on Perseverance's heat shield occurs about 80 seconds after atmospheric entry, when the temperature reaches about 1,300 degrees Celsius.
The heat shield slows the craft to under 1,000 mph and at this point the parachute is deployed to slow the craft. NASA refers to the descent as "Seven Minutes of Terror".
Only about 40 per cent of the missions ever sent to Mars – by any space agency - have been successful.
Touchdown Timings:
- Estimated landing: 8.55pm GMT.
- NASA live streaming commences at 7.15pm GMT.