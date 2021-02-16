A DRUG dealer running a “sophisticated” operation which allowed him to buy luxury cars and designer goods is starting a prison term.

Luke Bidgway, 35, of Waunborfa Road, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, was jailed for his role in the supply and production of cannabis.

He was locked up for three years and seven months by Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later in the year.

Outside the court, PC Mark Ling, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “Luke Bidgway was heavily involved in the production of cannabis, spending thousands in order to set up a sophisticated grow within his own home.

“Officers found more than 5kg of cannabis within both his home address and vehicles.

“He made a substantial profit from this, allowing him to buy luxury vehicles and other goods.

“These items have been seized and he will now be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.”

PC Ling added: “Bidgway took the decision to involve himself in drug dealing and production; he is now facing the consequence of his actions.

“We hope this substantial sentence will deter others who wish to involve themselves in the drug supply chain. We welcome the decision of the court to hand down this term.”

“Drugs have no place in our society. They can often ruin lives, lead to other forms of criminal activity and can have a huge detrimental impact on our communities.”

Bidgway pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and production of the class B drug.

The offences were committed on June 12, 2019.