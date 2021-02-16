A WEATHER warning is in place for Gwent this weekend.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the region, advising that "persistent rain may result in flooding and disruption."
Starting at 9am on Friday, the warning will remain in place until midday on Saturday, with up to 100mm of rainfall possible across south Wales, reaching 150mm on higher ground.
It covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
The Met Office say: "After a few spells of heavy rain on preceding days, another band of rain is expected to push east across Wales and much of western England through Friday, this becoming slow-moving, before clearing on Saturday.
"Whilst many places will see a spell of heavy rain, high ground of southwest England and south Wales will likely see the largest rainfall totals.
READ MORE:
- These are the nine places in Gwent where Lidl wants to build new stores
- Victoria and Somerton in Newport record highest cases in Gwent in recent days
- Two people in hospital after Newport city centre crash - police cordon in place
"Here, some 70-100 mm of rain is possible, with the highest ground of Dartmoor and the Brecon Beacons potentially seeing up to 150 mm.
"As well as heavy rain, strong to gale force southerly winds will be an additional hazard."
This is what to expect, according to the Met Office:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely;
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer;
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;
- Some interruptions to power supplies and other services are possible.