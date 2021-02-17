A MONMOUTHSHIRE man says he has been left “heartbroken and livid” after his late father’s tools were stolen from his farm over the weekend.

Andy Powell, who took on the land at Shirefield Lane in Caerwent when his dad died of lung cancer last June, aged 84, says the tools stolen amounted to around £3,500 - but the sentimental value they held meant they are irreplaceable.

Andy Powell

Mr Powell, who lost his job as an excavator driver this month due to the impact of coronavirus, says the criminals could not have chosen a worse time to raid his property.

“Everything was locked up and there wasn’t anything more I could have done," he said. "The awful thing is I will never be able to replace those things."

On Saturday morning at around 4am, Mr Powell says poor-quality CCTV footage shows burglars arrived at his farm and spent 20 minutes breaking into his garages and stealing valuable assets.

Andy Powell's farm

In total the thieves stole his son’s motorbike, two chainsaws, a petrol disc cutter, and a tool kit which belonged to Mr Powell’s father.

He is convinced it is not a coincidence that three farmers within a short distance have been hit by thieves in the last month.

“Two weeks ago my friend who owns a farm on Highmoor Hill was burgled, and then last week a farmer on Sandy Lane had it too,” Mr Powell said.

Andy Powell's farm

Over the weekend Gwent Police tweeted: “After an increasing amount of burglaries in the Caldicot and Chepstow areas, we are advising people to lock away all motorised vehicles such as quad bikes and tools.

“Please make sure all your dwelling doors and windows are locked, and your valuables are not on display.”

Mr Powell said: “There are so many wealthy people that live around here and yet these idiots choose to target people like me. I can’t afford to replace any of it – I’ve just lost my job.

Andy Powell's farm

“But you can’t put a value on it anyway. A lot of the stuff [stolen] has been passed down through my family. My dad had those chainsaws in 1984.

“I saved up for years to buy some of that stuff. My boy saved up for years to get his motorbike.

“Whatever is happening around here needs to be taken very seriously, because this isn’t just me. There are thieves around here and they’re doing damage, and it’s unfair and upsetting. I’m heartbroken to be honest.”

Andy Powell's farm

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “Burglaries, whether at a residence or building away from your home address, can cause significant distress to victims and other members of our communities.

“We would advise residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Gwent Police.

“Our advice is to ensure that your property is secure, keep all doors and windows locked, mark your possessions so that they are identifiable to you and consider extra protection for garden sheds.

Thieves broke the locks on four of his garages

“Ensure all outbuildings are secure and that high value equipment is hidden from sight or securely locked away with security measures taken.

"We’d also ask people to consider CCTV, such as motion sensitive cameras, which will make their properties more secure.

“To report anything suspicious, call Gwent Police on 101 or send us a direct message on our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

“Always call 999 if you see a crime taking place or in an emergency.”