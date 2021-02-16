A PRODUCTION company is looking for people from South Wales with various medical conditions to appear on SKIN A+E which is returning for its second series.

Following on from the success of the first series, producers 5 Star and Boom are now looking for people to take part in the new series.

The doors to the Skin A+E clinic will be open for a second time, where a team of top UK dermatologists will give participants a free consultation, advice and medical treatment if appropriate.

Last series featured a lady with a golf-ball sized lipoma on her stomach and a man with multiple, explosive cysts on his back.

As well as a no-filter look at their surgery or treatment, the series reflected how living with such skin conditions had affected both the quality of life and often mental health of the patients.

The casting team is currently looking for people in South Wales who would like the opportunity to see a consultant dermatologist and potentially receive free treatment for their skin complaint.

"If you, or someone you know, has a skin condition that you would like help with then the team at Boom would like to hear from you," they said.

"Perhaps your condition doesn’t qualify for treatment on the NHS? Or your treatment has been delayed?

"Have you been unable to find the right treatment for your skin condition? Or are you on a long waiting list for a referral to a dermatologist?

"Our team of dermatologists would love to help you."

Applicants who are picked must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day in April or May 2021.

All applicants must be legal residents of the UK, currently live in the UK and be aged 18 and above.

To get more information and fill in an application form, you can email the production company at skin@boom-tv.co.uk