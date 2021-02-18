Here is a round up of the public notices published over the past week in the South Wales Argus

Newport City Council is to temporarily prohibit traffic on the following roads to allow work to be carried out:

* Griffin Street, from its junction with High Street throughout its length to its junction of Upper Dock Street

* Market Street from its junction with High Street throughout its length to its junction with Upper Dock Street.

The alternative routes will be via High Street, Bridge Street and Skinner Street

The proposed order will be operative from March 1, 2021, and will continue in force for not more than 18 months. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and emergency vehicle access will be made quickly available. Access will be available for residents at all times.

Newport City Council is set to prohibit any vehicle from proceeding along a number of roads in the village of Llanvaches so work can be carried out to install fibre optic cables. The order will come in to force on March 1, 2021 and remain in force for a period of no more than 18 months.

The roads affected are:

* Tabernacle Road from the junction of Llanvaches Lane for approximately 350 metres

* Llanvaches Lane from the junction of Tabernacle Road for approximately 300 metres

* Llanvaches Lane from the junction of Tabernacle Road to the junction of Wentwood Drive

* Rectory Road from the junction of Church Lane to the junction of Lime Kiln Court

* Windmill Road from the junction of Rectory Road to the entrance of Windmill Farm.

The alternative routes are:

* Pike Road - A48

* Pike Road - Rectory Road - Windmill Road - A48

* Rectory Road - Tabernacle Road - Windmill Road - A48

* Tabernacle Road - A48 - Windmill Road

* Millbrook Lane - Grey Hill Road - Trostry Lane.

Pedestrian access will be available. The affected roads will not be re-opened each evening following the hours of day time working. Emergency vehicle access will be not be available and the alternative routes should be followed.

GD Environmental Services Limited, of Nash Road, Newport, has applied to change an existing goods vehicles operators license to keep an extra 14 goods vehicles and six trailers at the operating centre at Nash Road, Newport.

Rubin Lewis O'Brien, of Cwmbran, is looking for people who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Terence Charles Murphy (deceased), formerly of 10 The Coppins, Malpas, Newport, who died on September 3, 2020.

The Bottled Bartender Holdings Limited, of Unit 22B, Langland Park West, Langland Way, Newport, has applied for a premises licence for off sales to sell alcohol at the same address from Monday to Sunday 9am to 5pm.

Gear Shifters Limited, of 4 Peregrine Way, Grove, Wantage, has applied to change an existing Goods Vehicle

Operator’s Licence to keep an extra four goods vehicles and five trailers at The End Yard, Broadwater Road, Leeway Industrial Estate, Newport.

Margraves Ltd, of Llandrindod Wells, is looking for people who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Mary Elizabeth Williams (deceased), formerly of Thomas Gabrielle Nursing Home, Victoria Street, Cwmbran, who died on June 21, 2019.

Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, of Pontypool, is looking for people who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of June Irene Hill (deceased) formerly of 3 Saxon Court, Orchard Street, Brynmawr, who died on November 18, 2020.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is to impose a temporary 20mph speed limit on part of the A467 between Newbridge and Crumlin. The area affected is 334m south of the Shell garage and 240m north of the Axiom factory junction for a distance of about 100m. The order is being made to allow for a replacement deep culvert inlet chamber to be built.